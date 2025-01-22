Court sentences man to death over sex worker’s murder

An Ogun State High Court in Abeokuta has sentenced 22-year-old Jamiu Malomo to death for killing a sex worker, Asisat Akande over disagreement on the service fee.

Malomo’s conviction on a single count of murder ended the seven years legal over the death of the sex worker in the state.

During the judgment delivered by Justice O. Ogunfowora on wednesday, the court affirmed that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, declaring Malomo guilty of the offense.

The court ruled that the evidence presented by the prosecution was solid, leading to the sentence of Malomo to death by hanging.

“You are hereby guilty of killing Asisat Akande as preferred against you. You will be hanged by the neck until you are dead. May God have mercy on you,” Justice Ogunfowora stated.

Earlier, the State Prosecuting Counsel, Mr. A.M. Adebayo, Deputy Director Public Prosecution, disclosed that the crime perpetrated by Malomo took place on July 18, 2021, around 9:30 pm at Ori-Apata community, Oke-Aregba, Abeokuta.

Adebayo explained that the convict had picked up Akande from 3AD bar at Panseke for sexual services. After their encounter, a dispute arose when Akande demanded N10,000 as agreed, but Malomo offered only N8,000.

This disagreement escalated, leading Malomo to stab Akande in the neck, causing her immediate death.

Malomo was later arrested at the same 3AD club in Panseke while attempting to engage another woman.