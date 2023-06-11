Court sentences Lagos resident to 144hrs community service over improper waste disposal

A Lagos female resident, Rukayat Oderinde, has been sentenced to 144 hours of Community Service for illegally emptying her waste bin into a

drainage channel.

Oderinde, a resident of 17, Hassan Ogumola Street in Ahamadiyya axis of the state, was found on camera while she was disposing her household waste directly into the drainage channel.

This is an act strictly prohibited under existing waste management regulations law in the state, as they posed serious threats to the overall cleanliness and

functionality of the drainage system.

Speaking on the judgement, Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) boss, Ibrahim Odumboni, said that improper waste disposal, particularly through

drainage channels, could lead to clogged drains, which in turn caused

flooding during heavy rains, adding that this not only disrupted daily

life but also jeopardised the safety and health of the community.

“Blockages in drainage channels can result in stagnant water, becoming

breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes and other harmful

pests. I commend the LAWMA enforcement team who wasted no time in apprehending the woman. This emphasises our commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment for all residents.

The woman was arrested and sentenced to 144 hours of community service

by the court, for violating waste management regulations. This incident

serves as a stark reminder to residents that improper waste disposal

will not be tolerated and will be met with strict enforcement”, he said.

The environmental offender is expected to commence her 8-hours per day

community service from Ahmadiyya to Salolo route, for the next 18 days,

cleaning the environment.

Odumboni reminded residents about the need to engage proper methods of

waste disposal and the potential consequences of non-compliance, urging them to use designated waste bins and containers for their household

waste.

He implored the populace to patronise assigned PSP operators whose duty

is to ensure seamless disposal of waste generated by tenements, adding

that residents should call LAWMA toll-free numbers 07080601020 and 617,

for any environmental infractions observed in their area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

