Court sentences Finbank former boss, three others over fraud

A State High Court sitting in Lagos has sentenced Finbank former Managing Director, Okey Nwosu, and three others to different jail terms and community services.

The three others were Dayo Famuroti, Agnes Ebubedike and Danjuma Ocholi, ho were arraigned with the bank boss by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 26-count amended charge bordering on stealing and illegal conversion to the tune of N10,934,704,402.

The defendants, who perpetrated the fraud while they were directors of the bank, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them, thereby leading to their full trial.

Delivering judgement yesterday, Justice Lateefa Okunnu, found the defendants guilty and sentenced the first and second defendants, Nwosu and Famoroti, to three years imprisonment each.

Okunnu also sentenced the third defendant, Ocholi, to 12 months imprisonment and slammed a six- month community service on the fourth defendant, Ebubedike.