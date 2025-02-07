Court sentences ex-convict to 2yrs imprisonment for theft

A 44-year-old ex-convict, Abdulmutalib Abdullahi, has been sentenced to two years in a correctional centre without an option of fine by a Senior Magistrate Court in Bosso, Niger State. Abdullahi was convicted on charges of criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, and theft.

The court, presided over by Senior Magistrate Evelyn Auta, heard that Abdullahi had previously served a jail term for a similar offense after being convicted by a Minna magistrate court.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) presented by the police, Abdullahi had only completed his previous jail term in January 2025 before committing the latest offenses.

Abdullahi was arraigned on three counts of criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, and theft, punishable under sections 288, 349, and 397 of the Penal Code Law.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Angela Jah, told the court that Abdullahi broke into the residence of Mohammed Mohammed Shaba and stole valuables, including an HP laptop worth N500,000, a Samsung Galaxy S9 phone, an Infinix Hot 7, and a Nokia 105 phone, among other items.

The convict pleaded guilty to the charges, prompting Sgt. Jah to urge the court to convict him under Section 190 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) of Niger State.

In her ruling, Magistrate Evelyn Auta described Abdullahi as a habitual and unrepentant criminal who needed to be removed from society to protect the community.

“Having perused the First Information Report (FIR) and noting that the convict just completed a jail term for a similar offense, he is hereby sentenced to two years in Correctional Custody without an option of fine,” Auta declared.

The ruling underscores the court’s stance on repeat offenders and its commitment to ensuring public safety by keeping habitual criminals off the streets.