Court sentences Bolanle’s killer cop to death

A Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square has sentenced one Police Officer, Drambi Vandi, to death by hanging for killing a Lagos-based female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, during a stop and search operation in the state.

Vandi was sentenced to death by the court barely 10 months after he allegedly shot the female lawyer inside a car in the presence of the deceased legal practitioner’s husband at Ajah roundabout in Lagos.

The former law enforcement officer was sentenced on Monday by Justice Ibironke Harrison after Vandi failed to prove before the court reasons he should not have been convicted on Bolanle’s murder.

The defendant was earlier arraigned in the year and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions called eleven (11) witnesses including eight policemen and tendered 27 exhibits in evidence, while the convict solely testified in his defence.

Vandi, during the proceedings, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of murder which violates section 223 of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015, brought against him by the government.

Harrison, while delivering judgment, held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and thereby convicted and sentenced the defendant in accordance with the law.

