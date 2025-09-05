Court sends UK man to 26yrs jail term over rape

A United Kingdom (UK) court has sentenced a young man, John Davies, to over 18years jail term for raping young girls sexually across the country.

Davis, who was described as a serial sex offender, was said to have drugged no fewer than six underage girls after which he eventually raped them.

The convict, who was arraigned before court over the offence in 2021, was initially jailed for 18 years after which further investigations proved other charges against him.

In the investigations, he was found culpable for further offences which he admitted, leading to his re-arraignment.

At the Bradford Crown Court on Friday, the judge, Abdul Iqbal, sentenced Davies to further eight years after his guilty plea to indecent treatment of underaged girls.

Iqbal said, ”The victims must have taken great courage to come forward to pursue these proceedings. You are on any view a serial sex offender.

“Your offences spanned decades and included offences which would now be classed as rape. You will not be considered for release by the Parole Board until after 70years.