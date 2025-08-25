Court sends Sterling Bank ex-staff to 20yrs imprisonment over fraud

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced Sulaiman Gbajabiamila, a former staff member of Sterling Bank, to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a ₦31 million property fraud.

The judgement, delivered by Justice I.O. Ijelu, comes two years after Gbajabiamila was arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Gbajabiamila was convicted on a seven-count charge bordering on stealing, obtaining by false pretence, forgery, and retention of proceeds of crime.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Sulaimon Olayiwola Gbajabiamila, sometimes in 2021 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, with dishonest intent, stole and converted to your own use the sum of N31,000,000.00 property of Lateef Ayo Adeyemo.”

Another charge reads: “That you, Sulaimon Olayiwola Gbajabiamila, sometime in 2021 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, with intent to defraud, forged a Sterling Bank Manager’s cheque no. 21664497 dated 20th October 2021 with the value of N10,000,000.00 in favor of STB Building Society Limited.”

During Monday’s proceedings, Gbajabiamila pleaded not guilty to the charges read against him, which were linked to offences committed during his time as a staff member of the bank.

His plea prompted the prosecution counsel, Abdulhamid Tukur, to call two witnesses and tender several documents, which were admitted as evidence against the defendant.

In his plea for leniency, defence counsel T.E. Gbado urged the court to “temper justice with mercy,” citing his client’s remorse and status as a first-time offender.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ijelu convicted and sentenced Gbajabiamila to five years’ imprisonment on count one (stealing), with an option of a ₦1 million fine.

He was also sentenced to seven years on count two (obtaining by false pretences), and two years each on counts three, four, and five (forgery, all with an option of ₦1 million fine per count.

On count six (using false documents), the court gave a two-year sentence with an option of a ₦200,000 fine, and on count seven (retention of proceeds of crime), he was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment with the option of a ₦500,000 fine.

His journey to prison began after he was introduced by an estate agent, Lukman, to the petitioner, Lateef Adeyemo, who needed to acquire a flat in Lagos Homes in the Iponri area of Lagos.

Further investigation revealed that the petitioner paid a total sum of N31m to Gbajabiamila for a two-bedroom apartment, but efforts to get the property proved abortive as he diverted the money for his personal use.