Court sends Plateau businessman to jail over laptop theft

A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Plateau State has sentenced a 24-year-old bussinessman, Ibrahim Tukur, to one year imprisonment for stealing his friend’s laptop and camera during a visit.

Tukur was said to have stolen a Samsung mini-laptop, an MB laptop, a flash drive and a Samsung camera all worth 140,000 at his friend’s house.

During the court proceedings on Monday, in Jos, the Prosecution Counsel, Gutus Samson was said to have told the court that during police investigation the convict admitted that he committed the crime.

The police prosecutor told the court that the case was reported at the ‘C’ division Police station Jos, on Nov. 2, 2021 by Barde Danjuma who resides in Angwan Ceto Zaria Road, Jos.

He disclosed that Tukur stole a Samsung mini-laptop, an MB laptop, a flash drive and a Samsung camera all worth 140,000 and fled the scene.

The prosecutor further said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 271 and 272 of the Plateau Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.

On his part, the Presiding Judge, Daniel Damulak, was said to have sentenced Tukur following his guilty plea to theft and ordered that the convict be give an option of N50,000 fine to forfeit the jail term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

