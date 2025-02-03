Court sends NHIS ex-boss to Kuje prison ahead fraud trial

An Abuja High Court has sent Usman Yusuf, the former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), to Kuje prison pending the commencement of his trail over allegations of fraud linked to him during his tenure.

Yusuf will remain within the prison walls until February 12, 2025 when the court will reconvene for hearing on his bail application.

The NHIS former boss was remanded on Monday after being arraigned before the court by the The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over fraud allegations.

During court proceedings, Justice Chinyere Nwecheonwu, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the prison after pleading not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the anti-graft agency.

After his plea, his lawyer, O.I. Habeeb, appealed to the court to allow Yusuf to remain in EFCC custody pending the determination of his bail application.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Chinyere Nwecheonwu, declined the request, stating that a defendant can no longer be held by the prosecuting agency once formally arraigned.

Nwecheonwu subsequently ordered Yusuf’s remand in Kuje Prison pending next trail date where the bail application on the five-count amended charge on financial misconduct presented before the court against him by the EFCC.

Yusuf is facing accusations of using his official position between 2016 and 2017 to secure undue advantages for himself and of awarding contracts without complying with established procurement procedures.