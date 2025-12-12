Court sends Ngige to Kuje prison ahead corruption trial

An Abuja High Court has remanded former Minister of Labour and productivity, Chris Ngige, in Kuje Prison pending the commencement of an eight-count charge bordering on corruption, filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ngige will remain within the prison walls until December 15th, 2025 when the court will reconvene for hearing on his bail application.

The former minister was remanded on Friday after being arraigned before the court by the anti-graft agency over the alleged crimes committed while serving as the minister of Labour and Productivity.

During court proceedings, Justice Mariam Hassan, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the prison after pleading not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the anti-graft agency.

The Economic and Financial Crimes commission asked the Court to remand him in the custody of the Correctional which was objected to by his counsel, Tim Nkweto, who made an oral application for bail on health grounds.

The Court however agreed with the Commission remanding him in the Kuje Correctional facilty while also setting December 15th for hearing of his bail application.

Ngige was accused of accepting gifts from contractors of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund while serving as its supervising minister between September 2015 and May 2023.

In the first count, the EFCC alleged that Ngige used his position to confer an unfair advantage on Cezimo Nigeria Limited, linked to an associate, by approving seven NSITF consultancy, training and supply contracts worth N366,470,920.68.

According to the EFCC, the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

In the second count, he was accused of awarding eight contracts worth N583,682,686 to Zitacom Nigeria Limited, a company also linked to an associate.

Ngige was alleged to have awarded eight contracts for supply, training, and consultancy, with NSITF, to the said company to the tune of N583,682,686.00.