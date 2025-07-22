Court sends Nasarawa man to 21yrs imprisonment after defiling baby

A High Court sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State has convicted and sentenced 27‑year‑old Ahmadu Yaro to 21 years imprisonment for raping a 3-month-old baby.

The court ruled that Yaro, who committed the crime in an uncompleted building at Adogi village of Village in Lafia local government area, contravened the Child Right Act and Violènce Against Persons (Prohibition and Protection) laws.

The 27-year-old man was sentenced after he was found guilty of rape and offensive misconduct following the act he perpetrated in an abandoned building where the infant was discovered bleeding and severely injured.

After pleading guilty to the crime, the judge imposed the sentence to reflect the gravity of the offense and to send a strong deterrent message to others who may intend to defile a child.

Delivering judgment in the case that has dragged for five years, Justice Aisha Bashir-Aliyu, described the act as “barbaric, demonic, and a direct attack on the moral conscience of society.”

The judgment delivered yesterday came barely six years after Yaro committed the crime in the state.

Nasarawa State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Isaac Danladi, who was present in court hailed the judgment.

“This ruling is not only a relief to the victim’s family but a clear message that Nasarawa State has zero tolerance for any form of sexual violence, especially against children. The judiciary has once again demonstrated its reliability and strength,” he stated.