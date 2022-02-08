Court sends Lagos traffic robber to 2yrs imprisonment

A 25-year old traffic robbery suspect, Lookman Ojo, who was arrested by the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) during a robbery has been sentenced to two years imprisonment.

The traffic robber, was said to have been arrested early Friday morning at Ojota under bridge where he along with an accomplice, who are yet to be identified were dispossessing a motorist of personal belongings including money.

As disclosed by RRS on Tuesday, Ojo was arrested by the Decoy Team in September 2021 for traffic robbery around Ogudu axis of Alapere, was re-arrested two weeks after his release from detention.

The law enforcement agency, stated that Ojo during his confession admitted to the crime, as he disclosed that apart from robbing occupants of flashy cars in traffic, he along with his colleagues rob in Ojota, Mile 12 and Ketu and that there are many of his colleagues in the area.

Ojo further confessed that they start their day by demanding money from trucks carrying goods, adding that the intention of their notorious actions were a means to survive.

“We collect money from trucks carrying goods, rich men and women as well as people with flashy cars. Early in the morning and in the evening, many of us come to Ojota and Ketu to rob. I am not the only one. Many of us do it, we are just trying to survive”. he said.

He disclosed that he dropped out of primary school before he learnt welding for 17 years adding that he was in Lagos to source for money for working tools and freedom.

“I do bus conductor and whenever I have no bus to work with I beg for money in traffic”, he added.

