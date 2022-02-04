Court sends Kwara poly ex-rector’s son, two others to jail

Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced the son of a former Deputy Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Olaoye Olarewaju, and two others to six months imprisonment over offences bordering on cyber-crime.

Other suspects apprehended alongside Olaoye include: Badmus Moyosore and Abdulsalam Ibrahim who were sentenced to six months imprisonment each with different fine options.

The trio of Olaoye, Badmus and Abdulsalam, were prosecuted separately by the anti-graft agency and they were said to have pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

As disclosed through the anti-graft agency’s social media handle on Friday, the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), on Thursday, February 3, 2022 had secured their conviction over offences bordering on cybercrime.

Olaoye, the defendant was said to have fraudulently defrauded one of his victims to the tune of $2,000 (Two Thousand United States Dollars), while the testimony against Badmus revealed that the defendant swindled his victim the sum of $200 (Two Hundred United States Dollars).

Abdulsalam, on the other hand, was involved in “sugar baby relationship scam” and that over N18million suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities passed through his account.

The extra-judicial statements of the defendants, fraudulent documents printed from their devices and items recovered from them at the point of arrest were tendered and admitted in evidence.

Delivering judgment, Justice Akinpelu held that the EFCC had established its cases against the defendants and Consequently, the court pronounced the defendants guilty.

The judge sentenced Olaoye to a term of six months imprisonment with N150, 000 as option of fine, adding that an iphone which he used to perpetrate the crime and the draft of N400,000.00 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira), which he raised as restitution be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Similarly, Justice Akinpelu sentenced Badmus to six months imprisonment with N100, 000 as option of fine. Two phones and a laptop used by the convict to perpetrate the crime were also forfeited to the Federal Government.

Also, Abdulsalam was senteced to six months imprisonment with N150, 000 as option of fine, adding the forfeiture of a Toyota Camry Car, two phones and a laptop used by the convict as instrumentality of the crime to the Federal Government.

