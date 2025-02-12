Court sends Israeli man to 27yrs imprisonment over attempted murder

A High Court in Israel has sentenced Ahmed Nasla, a resident of East Jerusalem, to 27 years in prison, after he was convicted of two attempted murder on nationalist ground in the village of Hizma.

In addition to the jail terms, the court ordered Nasla to pay financial compensation to the victims of his crime as restitution for their injuries and suffering.

This ruling came following his arraignment by the Israel police after he attacked two Jewish men with a knife in separate locations, trying to slit their throats.

However, Nasla’s mission failed after both men were rescued by passersby on two separate occasions, forcing him to flee and leaving them with serious injuries.

During his trial, Attorney Jenny Avni, of the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office, stated that Nasla’s actions were serious terror attacks, which were planned with a clear mind and with the intention of performed an attack with a clear ideological-nationalist motive.

Avni emphasized that these were attacks that were carried out day after day, with the defendant making a conscious choice to search for Jews and to try to murder them in a cruel act.

” The defendant’s actions are shocking, He approached those who did nothing to him and tried to slit their throats, just because they are Jews. This is attempted murder, that is life-threatening, shocking and humiliating to the victim,” the judges ruled in the verdict.