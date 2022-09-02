Report on Interest
Court sends Ice Prince to Ikoyi prison over Policeman assault

A magistrate court sitting in Ajah axis of Lagos has remanded a popular hip-hop artiste, Panshak Zamani, popularly called Ice Prince Zamani, in Ikoyi prison for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill a police officer attached to the state.

