Court sends French musician to 6yrs imprisonment over manslaughter

A French rapper, Marcel Loutarila, popularly known as Koba LaD, has been sentenced to 6years jail term over excessive intake of drugs and crushing his friend to death during an auto crash.

The 25-year-old artiste, who was said to have been at the wheel of a luxury sports car driving at excessive speed, crashed the vehicle into a stationary truck at a petrol station.

The convict, who doubles as a stylist, was said to have tested positive for a narcotic drug, cocaine, and was linked to so many illicit drug-related offences, which led to his driver’s licence being revoked, and he was banned from retaking his test for 10 years.

Having been in custody since the incident happened in September 2024, Koba Lad faced a court trial yesterday, where he admitted being culpable of the offences.

Despite his apology to the victim’s family, the court ruled that the convict is a public danger on the road, having been recently convicted for previous road crashes, including a non-fatal road accident in the southern city of Marseille in 2020.

In drug-related offences, Koba Lad was also said to have aided the escape of a drug trafficker and close friend, Mohamed Amra, which left two prison officers dead in May 2024.