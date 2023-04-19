Court sends Delta businessman’s killer cop to prison

A magistrate court sitting in Asaba the Delta State capital, has remanded a dismissed Inspector of Police, Ubi Ebri, who was alleged to have killed a businessman, Onyeka Ibe, over N100 bribe demanded from the deceased during a stop and search duty along Ugbolu-Illah road.

Ebri was remanded at the Ogwashi uku correctional center pending legal advice from Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and prosecution of the suspect by the office.

The former police officer was arraigned before the court on Wednesday by the Delta Police Command in accordance with the law.

The police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, In a statement released on Wednesday, disclosed that suspect was dismissed before arraignment.

According to the statement, following the murder of one Onyeka Ibe who was allegedly shot at by one Inspector Ubi Ebri attached to Area command patrol team while on stop and search duty along Ugbolu-Illah road on 5/4/2023, the Command wishes to inform members of the public as promised, that the said Inspector has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police force after the conclusion of the orderly room trial at the state headquarters.

“The dismissed inspector was today arraigned 19/4/2023 before Asaba magistrate court on a remand proceedings for the murder of Onyeka Ibe.

“The court ordered that the suspect be remanded at the Ogwashi uku correctional center while the case file be sent to Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and prosecution of the suspect by the office of the DPP.

“The Command has therefore tasked officers and men to uphold the tenets of professional policing in the discharge of their duties with respect to fundamental human rights of all citizens in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria (as amended), while hoping that this will serve as a deterrent to others officers”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

