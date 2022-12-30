Court sends Bolanle’s killer cop to Ikoyi prison

The magistrate court sitting in Yaba axis of Lagos State has remanded a police officer, ASP Drambi Vandi, the suspected killer of a female pregnant legal practitioner, Bolanle Raheem, in Ajah axis of the state.

The court ruled that the Vandi be remanded at the Ikoyi prison till January 30th, 2023, when the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) would have submitted it’s legal advise on the case brought before the court by the Lagos State Government against the police officer.

He was send to prison on Friday by Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun after listening to case filed brought before the court by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, against the law enforcement officer attached to Ajiwe police station.

The magistrate granted the request to remand the defendant at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre and ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Jide Martins for legal advice.

She then adjourned further hearing on the case to January 30, 2023 to await legal advice from DPP would be available.

Vandi appeared before the Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba, a day after the Police Service Commission approved his suspension over the killing of Mrs. Raheem.

Onigbanjo filed a one-count charge before the court against Vandi for the alleged murder of Bolanle Raheem in the state.

According to the charge against him, “That you ASP Drambi Vandi on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

With the charge, the Attorney General, who appeared before the Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba, applied for the remand of the defendant pursuant to Section 264 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos, 2015.

While the Attorney-General appeared with the Solicitor General of Lagos State, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bey; the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr. Babajide Martins; the officer in charge of Legal Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, Yetunde Cardoso,SP Vandi.

The Attorney General told Chief Magistrate, Miss Adeola Olatunbosun that the basis for the remand is to allow the police conclude its investigations into the matter.

