Court sends 46 C-River motorists to prisons over traffic violations

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cross River State Sector Command, hsve prosecuted 46 traffic offenders for a wide range of road safety infractions.

The special sitting, presided over by Magistrate Abigail Asuquo, considered cases bordering on attempted bribery of marshals on duty, overloading, driver’s licence violations, as well as several mechanical and safety-related breaches.

According to the court’s ruling, 10 of the defendants who attempted to corrupt operatives during enforcement operations were each fined ₦10,000, while another 10 offenders guilty of overloading were equally fined ₦10,000 each. In addition, fines amounting to ₦80,000 were imposed on those who failed to present valid driver’s licences.

The Mobile Court also penalised 18 motorists for offences ranging from faulty lights and absence of caution signs to the use of worn-out tyres, cracked windscreens, passenger manifest violations, and failure to install speed limiters. However, in a show of leniency, one defendant was cautioned and discharged after being sensitised on the dangers of road traffic violations.

Speaking after the sitting yesterday, the Cross River Sector Commander, Corps Commander Innocent Etuk, said the Mobile Court exercise remained one of FRSC’s most effective enforcement mechanisms for deterring recalcitrant road users and promoting safer road practices.

“This exercise is not just about punishment; it is about sending a clear signal that indiscipline on our roads will no longer be tolerated. The convictions will serve as a deterrent and strengthen compliance with road safety regulations across the state,” Etuk said.

Also reacting, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, underscored the Corps’ resolve to deliver on its 2025 strategic goal of reducing road crashes and fatalities by at least 10 percent nationwide.

He noted that while enforcement is critical, public enlightenment campaigns and strong collaboration with stakeholders in the transport sector will continue to shape FRSC’s operations.

Mohammed further warned motorists against attempting to compromise FRSC officials on duty, stressing that such acts not only constitute criminal offences but also undermine efforts to make Nigerian roads safer.

“Compliance with traffic laws, proper vehicle maintenance, and discipline behind the wheel are non-negotiable if we must achieve safer roads. Road safety is a shared responsibility and every motorist has a role to play,” the Corps Marshal said.

The FRSC reiterated its commitment to sustaining Mobile Court operations across the country, noting that the exercise in Cross River would be replicated in other states as part of a nationwide clampdown on traffic violations.