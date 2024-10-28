Court sends 34 Anambra youths to jail over cybercrimes

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has sentenced 34 youths convicted of internet fraudsters to various jail terms in the state.

After they were sentenced, the court ordered that mobile phones and laptops recovered from the convicts be auctioned and proceeds paid into the Single Treasury Account of the Federation.

They were arraigned before Justice Evelyn Anyadike on one-count separate charges bordering on fraudulent impersonation, possession of proceeds of crime and obtaining by false pretence.

The convicts were; Kelly Muonagu, Nwokwu Chibuike Valerian, Chinonso Boniface, Nnamani Paschal, Ifeanyi Kingsley, Kalu Olu, Ikenna Maxwell, Chinedu Ifewuka, Ekeh Uche, David, Chidera Emmanuel Eze, Eberechukwu Amuka, Okafor Chinedu, Opara Nathaniel, Joel Amechi, Nnazoba Ekene, Ikechukwu Gerald, Shedrack Ngene and Darlington Oruta.

Other include; Ifeanyi Akunwafor, Chinagorom Destiny, Nwaugo Paul, Somtochukwu Ogbuefi, Emesurum Stanley, Innocent, Chidiukor Nnamani, Emmanuel Johnson Nwafor, Amuche Solomon Christopher, Ifeanyi Blessed Ikechineke, Eze John Ekene, Akubuogu Henry Kizito, Nwokeji Cosmas Uche, Eze Victor Chigadi and Egah Onyedikachi.

They were sentenced on Monday and the charge against Kingsley reads; “That you, Ifeanyi Aju Kingsley, sometime in October 2024, at Onitsha, Anambra State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently impersonated Erica Clark, a foreign national by means of your HP Elite book 820G3 with serial number 5CG7201TP6 via a fake Facebook account with intent to gain advantage for yourself from unsuspecting foreign nationals and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) and (ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2024 as amended and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act”.

The charge against Olu reads; “That you, Kalu Odeghe Olu, sometime in October 2024, at Onitsha, Anambra State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently presented yourself as a foreign shipping agent, by means of your Infinix Smart 5 via a fake email account; orbitglobalexpresstopofficial@gmail.com with intent to gain advantage for yourself from unsuspecting foreign nationals and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) and (ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2024 as amended and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (IV) of the same Act”.

The convicts pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them separately. In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel, Raymond Edozie prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

However, defence counsel; Benard Okeke, James Nwatarali and Ifeanyi Odoh pleaded for leniency in sentencing the convicts, adding that the convicts were remorseful.

After listening to both sides, Justice Anyadike sentenced the convicts to eight months Imprisonment each with an option of fine of N70,000 (Seventy Thousand Naira) except for Valerian and Boniface who were given two months community service, which will be supervised by the Deputy Court Registrar.

The convicts bagged their imprisonment when they were arrested on October 11, 2024 at different locations of Onitsha in Anambra State for internet-related offences. Investigations revealed that while some of the convicts specialized in impersonating foreign shipping agents using numerous fake email addresses, others employed fraudulent skills to scam vulnerable women abroad.