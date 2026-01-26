Court sends 26 Lagos street urchins to 3months imprisonment

A Magistrate Court sitting in Oshodi has sentenced 26 street urchins, popularly known as Omotaku, to three months’ imprisonment each for disturbing public order.

The convicts were sentenced barely 24 hours after they were apprehended by operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce during a clean-up operation across key locations in the metropolis and subsequently arraigned before the court.

Confirming the development on Monday, the Commissioner for the Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, said the sentencing forms part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and maintain order on the streets, reinforcing its commitment to a secure and well-regulated environment for residents.

He disclosed that the suspects pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against them, prompting the court to sentence each of them to three months’ imprisonment in accordance with the law.

Wahab further revealed that 115 street beggars were also arrested across various locations in the state on Monday as part of the ongoing enforcement operations.

He emphasised that the action underscores the government’s firm resolve to curb activities that threaten public safety, disrupt public order, and impede the proper use of public spaces.

The commissioner added that enforcement operations would continue across Lagos to ensure compliance with existing laws and to maintain a safe, orderly, and secure environment for all residents.