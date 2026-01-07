Court seizes 57 properties link to Malami, wife son

A federal court in Abuja has authorised the temporary forfeiture of dozens of high-value properties suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities linked to former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, following an application brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The order affects 57 assets believed to be worth several billions of naira, including luxury residential buildings, commercial properties, hotels, plazas, warehouses, and extensive parcels of land spread across multiple states, pending further legal proceedings.

In granting the application, the court accepted the position of investigators that the assets were reasonably suspected to have been acquired through unlawful means, and that interim forfeiture was necessary to preserve them while inquiries continue.

The ruling was delivered on Tuesday by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja after an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission through its counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, although the certified true copy was sighted on Wednesday.

“It is hereby ordered that an interim order of this honourable court is hereby made forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the properties described in Schedule 1 below which are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities,” the judge held in the ruling.

Justice Nwite further directed that the forfeiture order be published in a national daily, “inviting any person(s) or body (ies) who may have interest in the properties listed in the schedule to show cause, within 14 days of the publication, why a final order of forfeiture… should not be made.”

The properties listed include multiple luxury duplexes and terraces in Maitama, Asokoro, Gwarimpa, Wuse II, Jabi and Apo areas of Abuja, several of which were purchased between 2016 and 2024 at prices ranging from tens of millions to several billions of naira.

Also affected are hotels, plazas, warehouses, shops and large land holdings located in Kano, Kaduna, and Kebbi states, including a 100-hectare parcel along the Birnin Kebbi–Jega Road and commercial properties adjoining major markets.

The assets were linked in court filings to Malami, with investigators alleging that some were held directly while others were connected through related entities.

The court adjourned the matter to January 27th for a report on compliance with its publication directive, as the interim forfeiture process continues pending possible objections and further proceedings.