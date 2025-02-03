Court sacks Kogi monarch 1yr after assuming throne

A Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja, the State capital, has dethrone the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ahmed Anaje, barely one year after his appointment in the state.

The monarch was removed after the court granted the request of Dr. Barnabas Ojiah and two others, who alleged that the process that brought Anaje into office as the new monarch for the Ebiraland was fraudulent.

Pained by the appointment of the monarch by the Kogi State former governor, Yahaya Bello, the claimants approached the court, demanding removal of the monarch.

While ruling on suit marked HCO/05C/2024, brought before the court, Justice Salisu Umar, on Monday, barred Anaje from parading himself as the paramount traditional ruler of Ebiraland.

The ruling, The Guild learnt, has raised concern among the indigenes over fear that the highly revered throne will be left vacant for many weeks as the parties battle inside court room.

They added that Ebiraland land may witness the longest interregnum in the history of the throne after all parties lay claim to the throne and vowed to secure the seat through legal processes.

It would be recalled that the dethrone monarch was installed by Bello at the twilight of his administration.

In an unexpected move, Bello rejected Ataba Sani-Omolori, who was considered as the front-runner for Anaje, following the death of the former Ohinoyi, Ado Ibrahim.