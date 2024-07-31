Court restricts Ogun hunger protesters to four locations

Ahead of the nationwide hunger protest tagged #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, the Ogun State High Court ordered the sponsors of the demonstration to limit their activities to four locations in the state.

Locations approved by the court were the MKO Stadium, Abeokuta; Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive High School, Ota; Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu; and Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.

Aside from that, the court also restricted the protesters to demonstrate between 8 am and 5 pm across these four locations in the state.

Granting an application moved by the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, on Wednesday, the judge, Justice O. Ogunfowora directed that all protests under the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria slogan or any other slogan from 1 August 2024 to 10 August 2024 must be limited in place and time.

The Attorney-General explained that the four locations are across the four divisions of the state in the three senatorial districts, allowing protesters in those vicinities to conveniently participate in the protests under adequate protection and without infringing on the rights of any non-protesting members of the public.

The judge further directed the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State to enforce the order and ensure that the protests were held only in the specified locations and during the periods stated in the order.

The judge declared that the order would last seven days and ordered the State to serve the application on notice within that period.

Justice Ogunfowora shortened the time for the protesters to respond to the application to 72 hours.

The case was adjourned to 6 August 2024.