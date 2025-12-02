Court restrains Sowore from inciting public

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained former presidential candidate and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore from making any further comments considered harmful to national peace and security.

The ruling followed a bail request filed by his lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, shortly after Sowore was arraigned on a five-count charge.

The Sahara Reporters publisher is accused of defaming President Bola Tinubu by allegedly describing him as a criminal in posts on X and Facebook.

Two additional defendants are listed in the case: X Inc. (formerly Twitter) and Meta (Facebook) Inc., in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/484/2025.

The 2019 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), who is being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS), pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to the charge sheet, Sowore is alleged to have violated provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, as well as the Criminal Code Act, by referring to President Tinubu as a criminal.

Delivering the ruling on Tuesday, Justice Mohammed Umar warned that the court would not hesitate to revoke Sowore’s bail if he repeated such conduct.

The judge noted that Sowore, who had previously contested for the presidency and is already on bail in an earlier case, with his passport still in the court’s custody—qualified to receive bail on self-recognition.