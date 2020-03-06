Court restrains Kano anti-graft agency from investigating Emir Sanusi

By News Desk

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has granted an interim injunction restraining the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission from investigating Emir of Kano, Emir Muhammad Sanusi over alleged land deals.

The presiding Judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, who granted an interim order directing parties to maintain status-quo pending hearing and determination of the substantive suit brought before him by the Plaintiff, Emir Muhammad Sanusi.

Counsel for the Emir, Nuraini Jimoh, moved for the experte order which the court granted asking parties to maintain status and fixed March 18 for further hearing in the matter.

This came hours after the government directed Sanusi to immediately commence processes of installing new Emirs to act as district head in process of transition to new emirates within the state.

It stated that four kingmakers had been chosen and that the Emir was expected to place them to serve in capacity as acting district heads with aim to oversee affairs of new emirates and pave way for smooth transition for the would-be Emirs.

According to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Usman Alhaji, the state had carved out four new emirates from the Kano emirate thus negating the powers of Sanusi over such districts and necessitating the choosing of kingmakers to head the local governments which fell under jurisdiction of the Kano Emirate Council.

Speaking through a letter, signed on March 2, 2020, Alhaji listed the expected kingmakers who were to form transitory leadership as Mukhtar Adnan, Yusuf Chigari, Abdullahi Ibrahim and Abubakar Tuta.

Through the letter, which was titled “Assigning The Former Kano Kingmakers To Relevant Local Government Councils Under The Jurisdiction Of Kano Emirate”, which was addressed to the Emir with urges to comply to the government’s directive, Alhaji hinted that as senior Emir, it was in keeping with established protocol that Sanusi be the one to initiate the process.

“Following the creation of four additional Emirates in the state and due to certain developments, the former Kano kingmakers are now under the domain of Kano Emirate,”

“In this vein, I wish to respectively request, His Highness to initiate the process of assigning the four kingmakers as District Heads within the Local Governments under the jurisdiction of the Kano Emirate especially as this is usual and in keeping with established procedure, His Highness is kindly required to implement the posting of the kingmakers to the relevant Local Government Areas, after due approval of His Excellency, the Governor”.

Alhaji said that the state government expected full cooperation from the Emir and expressed hope that the installation processes would commence as soon as possible.

The Guild gathered that the latest letter to the traditional ruler was another test of his acceptance of creation of four additional emirates from the Kano emirate, by the Ganduje administration is the state.