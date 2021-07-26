Court remands Yoruba Nation agitator over Lagos sales girl murder

A magistrate court sitting in Yaba axis of Lagos State has remanded one of the 48 Yoruba Nation agitators arrested by the Nigerian Police for allegedly been responsible for the murder of a sachet water seller, Jumoke Oyeleke.

The agitator, Tajudeen Bakare, was remanded by the court after the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command filled an application which alleged that he was responsible for murder of the deceased sales girl in Ojota axis of the state during a demonstration for Southwest secession from the country.

Bakare and the over 40 others were apprehended and detained by the law enforcement agency during the Yoruba self-determination protest held on July 3 in Ojota, Lagos, and were earlier charged by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, for contravention of the order against unlawful assembly across the state.

The charge raised against the agitator was said to have been contrary to previous claims made by the law enforcement agency, saying the deceased did not die as a result of the bullets fired by its security operatives and that she did not die anywhere closer to the demonstration scene.

It was also at variance with the outcome of the autopsy report which was released and signed by Dr. S.S. Soyomi of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, and indicated that the 25-year-old died after she was hit by a stray bullet.

Allegations raised by the Nigerian Police against Bakare were disclosed by the Communications Manager of Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, on Monday, in a statement released by the group.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has charged the 48 Yoruba Nation Protesters arrested on Saturday 3rd July 2021 in Ojota, Lagos before a Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba.

“They were charged for Unlawful Assembly, Unlawful Society and Conducts likely to cause a breach of Public Peace. However, one of the arrested protesters, Tajudeen Bakare (the popular Ogboni Chief) was charged by the Police for the murder of a Sachet Water Hawker, Jumoke Oyeleke, killed by a stray bullet during the protest.

“The bail granted to all the Protesters was upheld by the Court but that of Bakare was revoked. The Court refers Bakare’s case to the Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP) for further advice”.

The report released by the hospital stressed that Jumoke Oyeleke reveals that she died as a result of the bullet injury, saying the sales girl died from “haemopericardium, disruption of the heart and lungs and missile injury to the chest”.

