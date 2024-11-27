Court remands Yahaya Bello in EFCC custody

The Kogi State former governor, Yahaya Bello, has been remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his arraignment for alleged money laundering allegations.

Bello, who was arraigned before Justice Maryanne Aninih of the Federal High Court in Abuja, was remanded in the anti-graft agency’s custody until the next court sitting date.

Aninih, after listening to arguments from the Federal Government lawyers and his counterpart leading the defense for Bello on Wednesday, adjourned the matter to December 10 for ruling on the former governor’s bail application.

Earlier, defence counsel, Joseph Daudu asked the court to grant bail to the former governor as the alleged offences were bailable.

However, prosection counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, challenged the competence of the bail application, arguing that it was filed only on November 22 while the arraignment had not been done.

Bello and two former officials of the Kogi State Government—Abdulsalami Hudu and Umar Oricha – were alleged to have conspired to use state government funds to acquire properties in high-brow areas within the FCT and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, worth N110.4 billion.

Ahead of the proceedings, there was heavy deployment of security around the court vicinity comprising the army, DSS, EFCC and police personnel.

Bello was led into the courtroom clad in white agbada and light blue cap.