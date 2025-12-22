Court remands two Osun siblings for kidnapping 23yrs old woman

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State has remanded two siblings, 32years old Carlos Awar, and 30years old Fortune Awar, for allegedly kidnapping a 23 years old lady, Bisola Olanrewaju.

The prosecutor, Kehinde Ojugbele, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on December 4, at No 39, Ifedapo Line 11, Ile-Ife axis of the state.

Ojugbele, on Monday, said that the defendants conspired with each other to commit a felony, to wit, kidnapping.

According to him, the defendants unlawfully confined Olanrewaju in a location known only to them, against her will, with the intent of preventing others from finding her.

The prosecutor stated that the offence was contrary to and punishable under sections 364(2), 365 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping and illegal prevention.

The defence counsel, Samuel Obi, applied for the bail of the defendants on the most liberal terms, adding that his clients would not jump bail and would provide responsible sureties.

The presiding magistrate, Abosede Sarumi, refused to grant their bail and ordered their remand at the Ile-Ife Nigerian Correctional Service, pending the consideration of their bail.

Sarumi, meanwhile, adjourned the case until January 12, 2026, for further hearing on the suit.