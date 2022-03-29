Court remand two alleged kidnappers in Ekiti

An Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court has ordered the remand of two alleged kidnappers, 28-years old, Ojo Babajide and 26-years old, Olajide Nathaniel (26) for alleged kidnapping.

The defendants, whose addresses are unknown, are said to be facing charges of conspiracy and kidnapping of a barber, Etama Emmanuel, who they tortured and collected 1 million naira ransome from.

During court proceedings on Monday, the prosecutor, Olubu Apata, while narrating how Emmanuel was kidnapped told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 23 at 7:00p.m at Oye-Ekiti, adding that Emmanuel was in front of his barber shop when the defendants suddenly came out of a grey-coloured Toyota Corolla and descended on him.

He said that Emmanuel later found himself in an hotel in Ado-Ekiti where the defendants demanded a ransom of N1 million from Emmanuel and ordered him to call his relatives and friends, which he did.

Also, He said that the defendants kept Emmanuel inside a wardrobe, pulled off his clothes and flogged him with horsewhip, adding that Emmanuel’s relatives were able to send N101,000 to the defendants.

According to him, the offences contravene Section 3(a) of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law of Ekiti, 2015, urging the court to remand the defendants in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

On her part, the Chief Magistrate, Kehinde Awosika, ordered their remand in a correctional centre, pending the legal advice and adjourned the case until April 14 for further hearing.

