Court remands Timileyin over corp member’s death in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State High Court has taken into custody Timileyin Ajayi, who stands accused of the gruesome murder of National Youth Service Corps member Salome Adaidu, following his plea of not guilty.

This came after Ajayi was arrested by the Nasarawa State Police Command on January 12 and charged with culpable homicide, a crime that carries the death penalty.

Following the court session, Stanley Nwaforagu, the Officer-in-Charge, Legal, of the Nasarawa State Police Command, stated, “Today, the 27th day of January 2025, the defendant, Mr Timileyin Ajayi, was properly arraigned before this Honourable court on the one count charge of culpable homicide punishable with death.”

He further remarked, “His plea was taken and he pleaded not guilty to the charge. And a date was set for trial. The case is now adjourned to the 17th to 20th day of March for trial. The court is desirous of giving it a speedy, accelerated trial and it is a welcome development. We have overwhelming evidence to sustain the charge and we are optimistic that justice will be done.”

Joseph Tukur, representing Ajayi, confirmed the purpose of the court session, stating, “Today was basically for arraignment. And as the law demands, he has entered his plea already, so we have taken a day for hearing.”

Regarding the burden of proof, Tukur explained, “It is not my place to prove the case. It is my place to defend him. The work of the defence counsel is to ensure that the prosecution does their own work legally well which is to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. So I am here to make sure that the law is fulfilled.”

The remand of Ajayi signifies the beginning of legal proceedings in this high-profile case, with the court and law enforcement committed to ensuring justice for Salome Adaidu.