Court remands three Wema Bank staff, four others over N8.5bn fraud

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has remanded three Wema Bank Nigeria staff, Samuel Ihechukwu, Fabian Chizaram and Kingsley Ejim, for obtaining N8.5 billion from customer’s account through false pretence.

The trio, who were arraigned alongside four others, Hanna Adesokan, Hamza Zakariya, Achionu Ubaku and Sunday Osademe, before Justice Daniel Osiagor on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy and obtaining the huge fund under false pretence.

One of the counts reads: “That you SAMUEL IHECHUKWU ASIEGBU, EJIM KINGSLEY KELECHI, HAMZA ZAKARIA, ONYEIMACHI FABIAN, ACHIONU CHUKWUKA UBAKA, ADESOKAN, HANNAH OKUNLOLA, Nurudeen Ibrahim (at large). Alhaji Sulaiman (at Large) and other persons at large sometime in January 2025, conspired amongst yourselves to cause loss of property to bank accounts domicile in Wema Bank Nigeria Plc. in order to confer economic benefit to yourselves, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same Act.

Another count reads: “That you SAMUEL IHECHUKWU ASIEGBU and other persons at large, sometime in January 2025, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court knowingly and without authority caused the loss of an aggregate sum of N8,568,090,500 property of Wema Bank Plc. by altering, erasing and inputting data held in accounts domicile in Wema Bank Pic. computer for the purpose of conferring economic benefit on yourself and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 14(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same Act.

Meanwhile, they pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them in the languages that the entire suspects brought before the court could understand.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, Larry Peters, prayed the court for a trial date and that the defendants be remanded in the Nigeria Correctional Facility.

Responding, the defence counsel prayed the court to remand his client, Hanna Okunlola in the EFCC custody because of her ill health.

Justice Osiagor adjourned the matter to June 6, 2025 for trial and remanded five of the defendants in the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), while Kingsley Ejim Kelechi was to continue on his existing bail.

However, Hannah Okunlola was remanded in EFCC custody.