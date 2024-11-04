Court remands three minors, 16 other hunger protesters in Borno

The Nigerian Police has arraigned 19 young residents of Borno State before a High Court in Maiduguri, following their participation during the demonstration against President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies in the state.

As gathered, the suspects’ arraignment came barely three months after they were apprehended over their alleged involvement in the protest codenamed #EndBadGovernance protests.

Of the 19 offenders arraign before the court, three were identified as minors who were from 14 to 17 years old.

They were arraigned on two separate charges bordering on treason and using social media to defame the state governor and incite citizens against the state.

This is coming amidst pressure on the federal government to drop charges against the minors arrested for participating in the same protests against hunger and high cost of living which eventually became violent in some states, leading to looting of shops and public places.

The minors, according the state prosecutions on Monday, were among the seven people that conspired to form a social media group “Zanga-zanga” (protest) on Whatsapp and Tiktok, where they allegedly agreed to take arms against the state, which is punishable under Section 79 of the Borno State Penal Code Law, 2023.

11 defendants were accused of displaying Russian flag in public, contrary to Section 42 and punishable under Section 76(b) of the Penal Code Law of the state.

However, when the charges were read to the defendants, they all pleaded not guilty, forcing the defence council, Yakubu Adamu, to advocated for an accelerated hearing, pointing out that the accused had already spent over 90 days in the police detention.

“It’s only when the accelerated hearing is given to this case that justice shall be given to these young people and minors arraigned before the court.

“By this, the case will be faster and judgement will be delivered within a short period of time. That is why we applied for it,” he said.

The presiding judge, adjourned the case to November 18, 2024 for the continuation of hearing and directed that the minors be taken to juvenile home, while the adult defenders be remanded in prison till the next sitting.