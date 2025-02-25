Court remands three Lagos assembly staff for assaulting DSS officers

The leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly may not end soon after the Federal High Court in Ikoyi remanded three legislative workers for allegedly assaulting the Department of State Security Services (DSS) officers.

The three legislative staff, Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Adetu Adekunle, and Fatimoh Adetola, were directed to remain in DSS custody pending their arraignment for allegedly preventing the law enforcement agency from performing their duties inside the Lagos House of Assembly.

They were remanded on Tuesday barely three days after they were released by DSS following the intervention of a legal expert, Femi Falana.

To further detain the staff, they were rearrested and dragged before Justice Daniel Osiagor who granted the DSS request to hold the legislative staff pending their arraignment scheduled for Wednesday.

Before approving the DSS appeal, the judge with the judge requested time to review the case file brought before it.

According to the charge sheet marked FHC/L/273C/2025, dated February 24, 2025, the agency accused the three defendants of conspiring to obstruct and assault its officers while they performed their official duties, alongside charges of cyberstalking and spreading false information on social media.

Furthermore, Olanrewaju and Adekunle allegedly utilized an iPhone 12 Pro Max to capture and distribute misleading content on social media, aiming to humiliate the DSS and spark public unrest.

The agency also claimed that around February 17, 2025, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adekunle employed his Tecno POP 8 to record and post deceptive information online, intending to discredit the DSS and provoke disorder.

These purported actions violate Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, along with Sections 27(1)(b), 24(1)(b), 24(c)(i), and 11 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024).