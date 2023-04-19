Court remands teenager over false fire alarm in Lagos

A magistrate court sitting in OGBA axis of Lagos has remanded a male teenager, Uzuokwu Solomon, for raising a false emergency fire disaster alarm in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of the state.

The Court presided over by Magistrate Bambo Oduoke, after reviewing the case before the bench committed the 18years old to prison and adjourned the case to Thursday April 27, 2023.

Oduoke adjourned the case before the court after Solomon pleaded guilty to the allegations leveled against him by the Lagos State Government.

The teenager was led by the State Prosecutor, A. A. Asiwaju, who presented the suspects for plea for before the court.

Addressing Journalists after the Court session, the Director Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, expressed her happiness in the prosecution of the culprit and reiterated the stand of the State government on malicious false calls which is punishable under the Lagos State Laws.

She believes that the arraignment will serve as a deterrent to other misguided citizens who are in the habit of making false calls and misleading emergency responders.

The fire service boss also pleaded with the residents of the State concerning the attacks on Firefighters at the scene of emergency. She asked for them to give way whenever Firefighters are on the way to an emergency as well as support them while at emergency scenes and desist from making prank calls.

On the part of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, who was also present at the Court.

He likewise expressed his delight on the arraignment of the culprit stating that the State Government frowns at malicious false calls which endanger the lives of Firefighters, reduce the lifespan and effectiveness of Firefighting equipment and also the wastage of the State’s resources.

He believes that the arraignment will serve as warning for others that the State Government is out to enforce the Law and will take all false call cases to a conclusive end.

It would be recalled that Uzuokwu had reportedly placed a call on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 17:35 hours to Harmony Estate, Langbasa, Ajah, Lagos and reported a Fire emergency within the estate leading to the dispatch of the Lekki Phase II fire Service Station. On arrival of the Fire crew at the estate, every efforts to trace the acclaimed Fire outbreak proved abortive.

