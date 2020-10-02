Court remands teenager after killing father over theft

A 18years old indigene of Benue State, ThankGod Joseph, has been remanded in a correctional centre by a Magistrate Court sitting in Makurdi after allegedly killing his father during an altercation over a mobile phone said to have been stolen.

As gathered, the altercation started after Joseph’s father, Igiri, accused his son of stealing his mobile phone from where it was kept and demanded that he return the missing item.

An eyewitness, Philip Agbo, narrated that as the altercation over the missing mobile phone intensified, the teenager hit his 40years old father who fell down and died at the spot.

Agbo, who reported the case at a police station in Obi Local Government Area, said that the deceased and his son reside in Ikwokwu-Ito community before the incident occurred last month.

At the hearing on Friday, the magistrate, Vincent Kor, did not take the plea of Joseph for want of jurisdiction and adjourned the case until Nov. 25, for further mention, even after pleading not guilty to the allegations.

The magistrate, after listening to the plea, further ordered that Joseph be remanded and that the police return the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, ASP Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Obi via a letter dated Sept 21, 2020 to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Makurdi for proper investigation.

Gbakor stated that the Joseph’s action was culpable homicide and that it was punishable under Section 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.