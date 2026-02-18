Court remands six suspects over Cross River professor’s death

A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar has remanded six individuals suspected of involvement in the kidnapping and killing of Professor Ekanem Ephraim, a prominent neurologist at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

The suspects, Patrick Etim (aka Pato), Etim Effiong Eyo (aka It-Can-Happen), Anthony Essien Etim (aka Humble), Bassey Anthigha Asuquo, Isaac Uwem Ekpeyong (aka Kemzy Stunt), and Ekpeyong Effiok Eyo (aka Yobo), were remanded on Wednesday.

Justice Rosemary Dugbo Oshoghorie of Court 2 ordered their remand at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Afokang, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The remand followed a Motion Ex parte filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) in suit number FHC/CA/M10/26, between the State Security Service and the six defendants.

The DSS informed the court that the suspects were arrested between December 2025 and January 2026 during investigations into alleged kidnappings and other criminal activities in Calabar and its environs.

The suspects are alleged to be linked to the abduction and death of Professor Ephraim, as well as other kidnapping incidents in the state.

The court adjourned the matter until April 21, 2026, for further proceedings.