Court remands P-Square former manager over $1M theft

The Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, has remanded older brother and former manager of Paul and Peter Okoye popularly called P-Square, Jude Okoye, in Ikoyi Correctional Centre over another allegation of stealing $1,019,762.87 and £34,537.59.

Okoye, who was arraigned by the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate alongside his company, Northside Music, faces a four-count charge of theft linked to royalty payments between 2016 and 2023.

During proceedings on Tuesday before Justice Rahman Oshodi, the defendant was alleged to diverted funds, including $767,544.15 and £34,537.59 from Lex Records Limited, intended for his younger brother, Peter, as well as $133,566.49 from Kobalt Music Services Limited and $118,652.23 from Mtech Limited, while still managing the defunct P-Square music group.

One of the charges read, “Jude Chigozie Okoye and Northside Music Ltd sometimes in 2016 and 2023 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted to your own use, an aggregate sum of $767,544.15 which sum was paid by Lex Records Limited as payment for music digital distribution/publishing royalties and with intent to permanently deprive Peter Obunmuneme Okoye his special interest in the property.”

Another charge read, “Jude Chigozie Okoye and Northside Music Limited between 2016 and 2023 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted to your own use, an aggregate sum of GBP 34,537.59, which sum was paid by Lex Records Limited as payment for music digital distribution/publishing royalties and with intent to permanently deprive Peter Obunmuneme Okoye his special interest in the property.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him, prompting prosecution counsel, M.K. Bashir to apply for a trial date and for him to be remanded in a Correctional Centre .

In response, defense counsel Clement Onwenwnor, urged the court to grant Okoye bail on liberal terms, emphasizing that the charges are bailable offenses.

Onwenwor informed the court that the defendant had recently been arraigned on a separate seven-count money laundering charge before Justice A.O. Owoeye at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, where he was granted bail on March 3, 2025.

The defense counsel urged the court to remand the defendant in the custody of the EFCC pending the hearing of the bail application, which the court refused.

Justice Oshodi, after listening to both parties, adjourned the case to March 6, 2025, for a ruling on the bail application, with trial dates set for May 16 and 23, 2025, and upheld the order for Okoye’s remand in Ikoyi Correctional Centre until the ruling is delivered.