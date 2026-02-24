Court remands NRC ex-boss for laundering N165.4m

The Special Offence Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, has remanded the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Edetanle, over the alleged laundering of ₦165.4 million.

Edetanle was remanded following his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission on a seven-count charge bordering on alleged abuse of office, money laundering and unlawful enrichment by a public official.

The offences, according to the commission, contravene Sections 332(1) and 332(3), Section 73(1), and Section 82(c) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Counts one of the charge reads: “That you, Fidet Okhiria Edetanle, while serving as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, between May 29, 2024 and September 11, 2024, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, committed an offence, to wit: money laundering, by transferring the cumulative sum of Two Hundred and Five Thousand United States Dollars ($205,000.00) from your domiciliary account domiciled in Access Bank Plc, account number 0010069159, being proceeds of unlawful activities, to the bank account of Ehimen Richard Okhiria domiciled in ABN AMRO Bank, Netherlands, with account number NL38ABNA011257662.”

Count two of the charge reads: “You, Fidet Okhiria Edetanle, after leaving office as Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, between October 21, 2024 and November 21, 2024, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, committed an offence, to wit: money laundering, by transferring the cumulative sum of Forty Thousand United States Dollars ($40,000.00) from your domiciliary account in Access Bank Plc to the bank account of Ehimen Richard Okhiria domiciled in ABN AMRO Bank, Netherlands, being proceeds of unlawful activities.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the EFCC said the defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges after they were read to him in court.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Abba Muhammad, had requested a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional facility pending trial.

However, defence counsel, Adebowale Kamoru, informed the court that he had just been served with the charge and sought a short adjournment to enable him file a bail application.

Justice Rahman Oshodi after hearing from both sides, adjourned the matter until May 13, 14 and 15, 2026 for trial and ordered that the defendant be remanded pending the determination of his bail application.