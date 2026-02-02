Court remands nine men link to Benue massacre

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has remanded nine suspects accused of being involved in the deadly Yelewata massacre in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The suspects were remanded to the Kuje Correctional Centre after the court rejected their counsel’s application for bail, insisting that a formal bail application be filed.

This development follows their arraignment by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

They were arraigned on Monday before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik on an amended 57-count charge relating to terrorism in connection with the violent attack that claimed lives and destroyed property in the community.

During the proceedings, the prosecution informed the court that one defendant had been removed from the charges, leaving nine men to stand trial.

Following this update, the amended charges were formally read to the accused, detailing their alleged roles in the Yelewata massacre as the trial commenced.

After hearing the charges, the defendants pleaded not guilty to all counts preferred by the Federal Government against them.

In response, the court adjourned until 26th February for the hearing of the bail application and ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the determination of the bail application.