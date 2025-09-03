Court remands nine Benue, Plateau village attacks

The Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded nine suspects linked to the attacks on Benue and Plateau states, which resulted in the murder of dozens of people and the destruction of property.

As gathered, the nine accused individuals include alleged organisers of the violence, gunrunners, and those said to have supplied ammunition to bandits.

Of the nine remanded after their arraignment over their roles in mass killings and violent attacks in both states, one of the suspects brought before the court by the Department of State Services (DSS) pleaded guilty to firearms trafficking.

Among those charged were Haruna Adamu and Muhammad Abdullahi, both from Nasarawa State, who allegedly took part in the Benue and Plateau assaults. Two others, Terkende Ashuwa and Amos Alede, are accused of reprisal attacks in Ukpam village, Benue.

Other defendants, Danjuma Antu and Silas Iduh Oloche, face charges of unlawful possession of firearms and grenades.

According to the DSS, the attacks took place on June 13, 2025, in Abinsi and Yelwata villages, where armed groups unleashed coordinated assaults that left communities devastated.

The suspects arraigned on Wednesday face terrorism-related charges, unlawful possession of firearms, and aiding violent reprisals that claimed several lives in June.

After their arraignment before Justice Emeka Nwite on six separate charges, the court heard that Halima Usman transported 302 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition to criminal groups, while Timnan Manjo and Nanbol Tali allegedly dealt in the illegal sale and purchase of locally fabricated rifles. Manjo admitted guilt to two counts of arms trafficking.

Justice Nwite fixed October 2, 9, and 17, 2025, for the commencement of the separate trials. The DSS also announced fresh charges against a suspected gunrunner, Huzaifa Ahmad Haruna, accused of trafficking seven M-16 rifles.

The arraignment is part of ongoing efforts by the federal government to curb escalating violence in Nigeria’s north-central region.