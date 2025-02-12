Court remands NHIS ex-boss over link to N90.4M fraud

The FCT High Court in Kuchiako, Kuje, Abuja, has ordered the remand of former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, in Kuje Correctional Centre over allegations of fraud amounting to N90.4 million.

Justice Chinyere Nwecheonwu adjourned the ruling on Yusuf’s bail application to February 27, 2025.

Yusuf, who was arraigned on Wednesday, faces a five-count charge bordering on embezzlement, conferring undue advantage, and fraud totaling N90,439,178.00.

The charges are linked to alleged financial misconduct during his tenure at the NHIS.

During the hearing, the prosecution counsel, Francis Usani, opposed the bail application, arguing that Yusuf posed a flight risk and could interfere with witnesses.

Usani informed the court that the defendant had previously failed to comply with administrative bail conditions, including reporting bi-weekly to the investigating agency during the preliminary stages of the case.

“The evidence against the defendant is overwhelming and could lead to his conviction. Given his previous conduct, there is a high likelihood that he will abscond if granted bail,” Usani stated.

He further revealed that Yusuf had allegedly boasted about his political connections, claiming the case would not proceed due to his influence.

The prosecution also expressed concerns about Yusuf’s ability to tamper with witnesses, citing his continued influence within the NHIS.

“The defendant still wields significant power and could intimidate or influence witnesses from the NHIS who are expected to testify in this case,” Usani added.

In response, the defense counsel, O. I. Habeeb urged the court to grant Yusuf bail on liberal terms, emphasizing that the charges against him are bailable offenses.

Habeeb argued that the defendant had met all necessary conditions for bail and assured the court of his client’s willingness to face trial.

Justice Nwecheonwu, after listening to both parties, adjourned the case to February 27, 2025, for a ruling on the bail application.

The judge upheld the order for Yusuf’s remand in Kuje Correctional Centre until the ruling is delivered.