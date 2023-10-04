Court remands Naira Marley, Sam Larry, two others over Mohbad’s death

A Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos State has remanded Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, alias Sam Larry, to police custody for another 21 days, over their alleged link to Afrobeat singer, Oladimeji Aloba popularly called Mohbad.

Aside rom the two personalities, the police also got the court approval to remand 37years old Ogedengbe Fisayo and 37years old Ayobami Sadiq.

The court ruled in order to assist the police complete its ongoing investigation, basically to unravel circumstances surrounding demise of the 27years old singer.

During the hearing on Wednmesday, the Lagos State Police Command asked that Naira Marley and the other suspects be held in custody for 30 days.

However, the Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, turned the request down and rather ruled that Fashola and the others in Police custody could be remanded for just 21 days.

Earlier, DSP Umaru Bello and ASP Augustine Nwabuisi, who led the legal officers for the police, urged the court to remand the men for 30 days to establish that an offence was committed.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, in Lagos, and was buried the next day, a move that attracted reactions from his fans who compelled that the police exhume it and conduct an autopsy.

However, many had accused the duo of having a hand in his death, an allegation that they denied with evidence on their last conversations.

Mohbad left Marlian Records, owned by Naira Marley on a controversial note last year, but his relationship with his former boss, remained strained after that.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

