Court remands Lagos teacher for sexually assaulting pupil

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos State has remanded a 25-year-old teacher, Omobolanle Olaniyi, at a custodial center following allegations of sexual assault against a six-year-old pupil.

Olaniyi was apprehended on July 24, 2023, after the Lagos State Police Command charged him with indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault by penetration.

The ruling was made by Justice Ramon Oshodi during a court session yesterday after the prosecuting counsel, B. E. Okeowo, stated that the offences violate Sections 135 and 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The alleged incidents took place at Oliver Care Montessori School in Ogba, where Olaniyi was employed as a teacher.

In the charges, Olaniyi indecently touched the victim’s buttocks, carried her on his lap and sexually assaulted her by inserting his fingers into her vagina.

The charge read, “Omobolanle Michael Olaniyi, sometime in July 2023, at the Oliver Care Montessori School, Ogba, Lagos State, in the Ikeja Judicial Division did treat one (name withheld) female, aged six-year-old indecently by touching her buttocks and carrying her on your laps.

“Omobolanle Michael Olaniyi, sometime in July 2023 at the Oliver Care Montessori School, Ogba, Lagos State, in the Ikeja Judicial Division did sexually penetrate one (name withheld) aged six-year-old by inserting your finger into her vagina.”

However, the suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Meanwhile, in his ruling, Justice Ramon Oshodi ordered that the suspect be held in a custodial centre and adjourned the case to February 4, 2025, for further proceedings.