Court remands Lagos school guard link to pupil’s defilement

A school security guard, Ifeanyi Udoka, has been arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force before a Magistrate Court in Lagos for allegedly defiling a four-year-old female pupil.

Udoka was arraigned after being arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly raping the young girl within the premises of King Heritage School in Ikosi, where he works as a security guard.

During his trial, the court heard that the 22-year-old defendant, who was tasked with protecting lives and property at the school, took the minor to a secluded area and perpetrated the act, thereby contravening the Child Rights Law.

The police submitted that a source familiar with the matter, who has volunteered to testify against the suspect as a prosecution witness in court, said the incident came to light when the child’s grandmother observed strange behaviour after the girl returned home from school on that day.

It added that the victim began urinating on herself uncontrollably during the day after Udoka, who is facing a charge bordering on rape, allegedly defiled her.

The charge against him reads, “That you, Ifeanyi Kelvin Udoka ‘M’, sometimes in May, 2025, at King Heritage School Ikosi Ketu in the Ikeja Magisterial district did defile one (name withheld) ‘F’, age 4 years old, by having canal knowledge of her and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 137 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.”

After hearing the charge levelled against him, the defendant pleaded not guilty, prompting the court to remand him at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The court directed the Ketu Police Division to continue investigations into the matter and adjourned the case until June 25 for further proceedings.