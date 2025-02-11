Court remands Lagos policeman link to 17yrs old girl rape

A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Owolabi Akinlolu, has been remanded in prison by a Lagos court for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old girl, pending the issuance of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The court ordered that Akinlolu be detained in Kirikiri Correctional Facility after he was arraigned by the state Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency for allegedly raping the young girl at Ogudu Area Command.

As gathered, the incident occurred on June 29 at Ogudu Police Station, in Ojota, when the accused officer, summoned the 17-year-old secondary school student to the station, claiming they had apprehended the suspect who had stolen her phone two weeks prior.

According to a statement issued by the prosecuting agency on Tuesday, the presiding judge, Magistrate Fagbohun, during the trial, adjourned the case to March 11 for further proceedings.

It also noted that the state government is committed to ensuring justice while reiterating its zero tolerance for sexual violence.

Akinlolu’s trial came after the survivor’s mother, Olupona, some months ago, accused the police of trying to bury the case and hinder the law from taking its full course.