Court remands Lagos former Council boss for drug trafficking

Barely two months after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested and detained former Vice Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government Area, Asekun Sakiru, for drug trafficking, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ruled that Asekun be remanded in prison pending commencement of trial.

Asekun was arraigned by NDLEA before Justice Ayokunle Faji after he was allegedly caught with 1.000 kilogrammes of cocaine and other illegal substances that were linked to him by previous suspects nabbed by the anti-drug enforcement agency.

The council boss, who was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on illegal possession of drugs in a case marked FHC/L/99c/2021, has pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him by NDLEA.

Following Asekun’s stance of not been guilty of the crime on Wednesday, Justice Faji adjourned the ruling till July 16 and remanded the defendant in prison custody.

Earlier before the judge’s ruling, NDLEA prosecutor, Abu Ibrahim, intimated the judge that Asekun committed the offence on May 7, 2021, during the outward clearance of passengers on a Virgin Atlantic Airlines flight from Lagos to London-Heathrow, at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

Following Asekun’s plea, his counsel Olasupo Shasore, who was former Attorney-General and Commissioner for justice in Lagos, informed the court that a bail application had been filed before the court and that the NDLEA had filed a reply to the said application.

After the NDLEA counsel confirmed the application, Shasore appealed that the court admit the defendant to bail on liberal terms since the offence committed was bailable.

But the prosecution counsel opposed him, praying the court to refuse the bail application considering the gravity of the offence perpetrated by the accused.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

