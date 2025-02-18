27.9 C
Court remands Kwara cleric, four others linked to female student’s murder

A Magistrate Court in Ilorin, Kwara State has remanded a 29-year-old cleric, Abdulrahman Bello, and four others over their alleged involvement in the murder of a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Hafsoh Lawal.

Others remanded by the court after their arraignment by the Kwara Police Command were 41-year-old Islamic scholar Ahmed Abulwasiu, from Adualere in Ilorin; 28-year-old Neo Life business person, Sulaiman Muhydeen, from Amilegbe in Ilorin; 29-year-old phone repairer, Jamiu Uthman, from Adualere in Ilorin; and 31-year-old farmer, AbdulRahman Jamiu, from Elemere, Malete.

Bello and others were arraigned before court on Tuesday on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, armed robbery, and having human parts.

After the arraignment, the Magistrate, Sanusi Muhammad, in his brief ruling, could not take the plea of the defendants due to a lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter. He ordered that Bello be kept at Oke-Kura Custodial Centre until 6th March, 2025.

Earlier, the police said that Bello and the four others belonged to the same occult group and confessed to robbing and killing the lady for ritual purposes.

MORE DETAILS SOON

