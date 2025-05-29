Court remands Kano businessman for drug trafficking

A Federal High Court in Kano has ordered the remand of a prominent local businessman, Suleiman Aminu, popularly known as Danwawu, over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Presided over by Justice M.S. Shu’aibu, the court took the decision following Aminu’s arraignment by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Command, on serious charges linked to a longstanding drug syndicate.

According to a statement issued by the NDLEA’s public relations officer in Kano, Sadiq Muhammad, the accused has been a central figure in the region’s illicit drug trade.

His operations, the agency noted, have contributed significantly to the rise in substance abuse and insecurity within Kano and neighbouring states.

Aminu was apprehended at his residence during a coordinated operation led by the Nigeria Police Force, Kano Command.

He was subsequently handed over to the NDLEA, which conducted a follow-up operation leading to the recovery of more illegal substances.

“The arraignment of Danwawu marks a significant breakthrough in the agency’s relentless war against drug-related crimes,” the NDLEA stated, emphasizing its commitment to dismantling criminal drug networks across the country.