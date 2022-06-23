Court remands Kaduna businessman man for possessing fake $400,000

Justice Darius Khobo of the High Court, Kaduna has ordered that a businesswoman, Peter Samson, be remanded in a correctional centre, for alleged possession of $400,000 counterfeit.

Khobo was said to have given the order after the Prosecution Counsel, Precious Onyeneho, prayed that Samson be remanded pending the completion of investigation.

The judge ordered Samson’s counsel, Frank Isaac, to file a written bail application and he adjourned the case until July 25, for hearing of the defendant’s bail application.

During the court proceedings on Thursday, in Kaduna, the prosecution was said to have told the court that the defendant was arrested by the anti-graft agency on May 18, following an intelligence report.

He stated that the agency received a report on the activities of a syndicate of fraudsters duping unsuspecting victims in Kawo Area of Kaduna state.

Onyeneho added that upon receiving the report, the operatives swung into action, arrested the defendant and found with fake $400,000 in his possession.

The prosecution stressed that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 5(1)(b) of the counterfeit currency (Special Provisions) Acts, Cap C35,vol 4, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.”

According to him, the defendant was said to have pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him in the language that he could understand.

As gathered, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna State Command, charged Samson with one count of currency counterfeiting.

